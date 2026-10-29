Italian logistics operator Contship buys Tarros Group in Mediterranean expansion

Italian logistics operator Contship has signed an agreement through subsidiary Sogemar to acquire the Tarros Group, according to a company statement dated 28 October.

The deal covers the Tarros Group as a whole, including Tarros S.p.A. and its foreign subsidiaries, Terminal del Golfo S.p.A., Car Box S.r.l., Compagnia Marittima Servizi S.r.l. and Med Logistics Malta Ltd.

The companies operate across maritime services, port handling and inland transport. Contship plans to combine Tarros’ operations with Sogemar’s intermodal network and the group’s terminals in Italy, Egypt and Morocco to build an integrated logistics platform linking Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa.

“The agreement with Tarros is part of Contship’s development strategy, which aims to strengthen its role as an integrated logistics operator,” Contship chief executive Matthieu Gasselin said. He said the combination would expand the group’s offering and strengthen its presence on north-south and south-north logistics corridors between Europe and Africa.

Tarros chairman and chief executive Alberto Musso said the transaction would bring together two operators with complementary characteristics and support the company’s long-term development.

“The agreement with Contship aims to create a Euro-Mediterranean platform by bringing together two major operators with complementary characteristics: a strong European identity on the one hand and a long-standing presence in the Mediterranean on the other,” Musso said.

The acquisition remains subject to the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Founded in 1828, Tarros Group provides door-to-door transport services and coordinates an integrated Mediterranean logistics network. It employs 751 people and has about 2,700 customers, connecting 16 countries and 31 ports serving markets with a combined population of more than 500 million.

Contship operates container terminal and intermodal logistics activities, while Sogemar is its intermodal subsidiary.

Terminal del Golfo, Car Box, Compagnia Marittima Servizi and Med Logistics Malta form part of Tarros’ integrated maritime, port and inland transport activities.