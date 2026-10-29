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2026 October 29   09:37

shipbuilding

Turkey overhauls shipyard permits, inspections and activity reporting

Turkey has changed rules governing shipyards, boatbuilding facilities and haul-out sites, introducing revised requirements for operating permits, inspections, ownership transfers and activity reporting from 27 October, according to Official Gazette No 33413.  

Facility organisation and layout plans, together with mooring plans where required, must be prepared, assessed and approved under guidance issued by the administration. The requirement will not apply to applications submitted before 1 January 2027. 

Applicants seeking partial operating permits must provide confirmation from the General Directorate of Infrastructure Investments that reclamation and coastal structures were completed under approved implementation projects, or that site plans for existing structures have been approved.  

For full operating permits, TS EN ISO 45001 certification replaces the previous OHSAS 18001 occupational health and safety management system requirement.  

Operating permits remain capped at five years, with at least one inspection required during that period by a commission established by the administration.

The revised rules remove the previous requirement for the permit to be visaed by the relevant port authority after inspection.  

A new owner or lessee must apply for an operating permit or partial operating permit and, where applicable, a floating dock operating permit. Facilities that previously held a partial or full operating permit may receive a one-off partial permit valid for two years if they pass an inspection under the regulation.  

Changes to a facility’s property or capacity must be reflected in its plans and considered during subsequent inspections, with permits reissued where necessary.  

Operators must record ship and watercraft construction, maintenance and repair, alterations and haul-out activities in Turkey’s Shipbuilding Industry Database Programme, or GSVP.  

A facility’s GSVP registration can be suspended if deficiencies or non-compliance are not corrected within the permitted period. Data entry is blocked during suspension, while registration may be restored after the reason for the suspension is removed and a new application is assessed.  

The underlying regulation dates from 28 June 2015. Its boatbuilding-facility category covers sites capable of constructing vessels up to 75 metres long and, where land and sea conditions are considered suitable by the inspection commission, up to 125 metres. Wooden yacht construction is not subject to that length limit.

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