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2026 October 29   08:57

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NGOs push Nordic states to back mandatory cleaner fuels for Arctic shipping

Environmental groups are pressing Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to support mandatory cleaner-fuel rules for ships operating in the Arctic, according to a statement from the Clean Arctic Alliance.  

The coalition wants the four Nordic countries to back a proposal before the International Maritime Organization that would require the use of so-called polar fuels to cut black carbon emissions from shipping.  

The measure, submitted as PPR 13/6, would establish a mandatory fuel standard under MARPOL Annex VI. Denmark, France, Germany and the Solomon Islands submitted the proposal, with Denmark representing Greenland.  

The International Maritime Organization’s Pollution Prevention and Response Sub-Committee considered the proposal at PPR 13 in February 2026 and invited updated or new submissions for PPR 14 in January 2027.  

“The IMO polar fuel regulation would fill an important gap in the IMO’s current regulatory framework, by directly targeting black carbon emissions from ships,” said Dr Sian Prior, lead advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance.  

The proposal would favour lower-black-carbon fuels including distillate marine gas oil and emerging zero-carbon alternatives. Residual fuel blends including heavy fuel oil, very-low-sulphur and ultra-low-sulphur fuel oils, as well as marine diesel oil containing residual components, would be excluded.  

The Clean Arctic Alliance is seeking support during the Nordic Council’s 78th Session in Helsinki after the council backed tighter Arctic fuel requirements in 2025.  

That recommendation called on Nordic governments to seek recognition of polar fuels under MARPOL and tighter requirements for vessels operating in Nordic Arctic waters.

The committee report supporting the proposal was approved by 52 votes to six, with one abstention.  

The European Union’s Arctic strategy published on October 20 calls for black carbon measures at the International Maritime Organization to move from voluntary guidance towards binding regulation and supports extending the relevant Arctic area to waters above 60 degrees north.  

The alliance is also calling on the Nordic Council to adopt proposal A 2037/UHN on risks linked to changes in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

Árni Finnsson, board chair of the Iceland Nature Conservation Association, has urged the council to support the measure.  

The Clean Arctic Alliance is a coalition of 24 not-for-profit organisations focused on reducing shipping’s environmental impact in the Arctic. Its members include Greenpeace, WWF, Bellona, Transport & Environment, Pacific Environment and the Iceland Nature Conservation Association.

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