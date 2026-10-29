VLSFO bunker price in St Petersburg rises 2.9% in a week

The price of VLSFO bunker fuel at the port of St Petersburg rose by 2.9% in the week from 23 to 27 October 2026.

According to PortNews’ weekly bunker price monitoring, VLSFO climbed to $760 per tonne, while prices for other fuel grades were unchanged. MGO remained at $1,025 per tonne and IFO 380 at $540 per tonne.

By comparison, bunker prices in Rotterdam increased across all major fuel grades over the same period. VLSFO rose by 3.7% to $778 per tonne, while MGO gained 4.3% to $1,450 per tonne, widening its already substantial premium over the St Petersburg price. IFO 380 increased by 5.7% to $708 per tonne.

In the rouble-denominated domestic market, the price of fuel oil for vessel bunkering in St Petersburg remained unchanged at RUB 39,000 per tonne. Diesel fuel rose by 2.5% over the week to RUB 115,000 per tonne.

Bunker fuel prices at Russia’s key seaports and on its inland waterways are available in PortNews’ specialist digest "Bunker Market. Prices": https://en.portnews.ru/about/.