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2026 October 29   13:51

shipbuilding

CMA CGM, Nike and Gemadept launch fully electric inland barge in Vietnam

An all-electric inland barge designed to move more than 50,000 TEU a year has been launched in Vietnam to carry Nike cargo between Ho Chi Minh City and Gemalink deep-sea terminal, according to a CMA CGM statement.  

The 100% electric vessel will cover a 180-km round trip with zero direct greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to avoid about 778 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. It can be recharged in about four hours using certified renewable electricity from a solar farm at Gemalink.  

Developed by CMA CGM’s New Build and R&D teams, the barge uses CATL battery technology. The partners said the model could be replicated in other markets and adapted to other customer supply chains.  

CMA CGM Group operates in 184 countries, employs 170,000 people and serves more than 420 ports with a fleet of over 700 vessels.

Gemadept Corporation is a Vietnamese shareholding company. CATL, formally Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, is a joint-stock company incorporated in China with limited liability.

Topics:

CMA CGM

electric

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