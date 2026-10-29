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2026 October 29   14:55

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Chimbusco Marine Bunker launches two-year methanol standards pilot in Shanghai

Chinese bunker supplier Shanghai Chimbusco Marine Bunker has launched a two-year municipal pilot to standardise methanol bunkering services for ships, with completion due by the end of 2028, according to a company statement.  

The Ship Methanol Fuel Bunkering Service Standardisation Pilot was selected for Shanghai’s 2026 municipal standardisation programme, which approved 67 projects.  A project kick-off meeting and technical training session were held on 20 October, with the launch disclosed on 27 October.  

The pilot covers personnel, equipment, materials, operating methods and the working environment, as well as procedures before, during and after methanol bunkering.  

The next phase will include building a standardisation framework, drafting relevant standards and putting them into practice through the pilot. Experts from Shanghai Academy of Quality Management Co Ltd took part in the launch meeting.  

The programme is intended to produce methanol bunkering service standards that could later be replicated more widely.  

Shanghai Port bunkered 62,500 tonnes of methanol in 2025 and 51,200 tonnes in the first half of 2026, up 57.5% year on year. Of the first-half volume, 14,700 tonnes was domestically produced green methanol, up 144%.  Shanghai’s cumulative green methanol bunkering volume ranked first among major ports worldwide.  

The project forms part of a broader Chinese programme to expand methanol-powered shipping. A national action plan calls for methanol bunkering services to cover the full Yangtze River trunk route by 2028 and for further development of technical and safety standards.  

Shanghai Chimbusco Marine Bunker is a Shanghai-based marine fuel supplier whose business includes bunker fuel and marine lubricants.  

Topics:

methanol

bunkering

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