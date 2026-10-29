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2026 October 29   15:14

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Global liner schedule reliability rises to 50.6% after three monthly falls

Global container shipping schedule reliability rose 0.9 percentage points month on month to 50.6% in September 2026, according to Sea-Intelligence’s latest Global Liner Performance report.  

The increase ended three consecutive monthly declines that had cut reliability by an aggregate 14.8 percentage points from a 64.5% peak in May. The average delay for late vessel arrivals also improved, falling by 0.30 days to 6.65 days, although that remained the second-highest September figure on record.  

Maersk led the 13 largest carriers with schedule reliability of 64.8%, followed by Hapag-Lloyd at 60.4%, MSC at 57.7% and CMA CGM at 51.8%. Wan Hai ranked last at 26.7%.  

Ten carriers improved month on month. ZIM recorded the biggest gain at 4.7 percentage points, while Maersk posted the largest decline at 1.8 percentage points.  

None of the 13 carriers improved year on year. PIL recorded the steepest fall at 27.3 percentage points and was one of 12 carriers to post a double-digit decline.  

Across carrier alliances in August and September, MSC ranked first with schedule reliability of 68.9%, narrowly ahead of Gemini at 68.4%. Ocean Alliance recorded 44.8%, while Premier Alliance ranked last at 41.5%.  

Sea-Intelligence is a Copenhagen-based maritime analysis company focused on container shipping. 

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