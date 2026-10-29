  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MOL seals German charter for first independent FSRU conversion

2026 October 29   15:41

shipbuilding

MOL seals German charter for first independent FSRU conversion

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed a long-term time-charter deal with Deutsche ReGas for an FSRU to serve an LNG import terminal in Germany from 2028, according to a company statement.  

The vessel will be converted from an existing LNG carrier at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd in China before being chartered to Deutsche ReGas for deployment at the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee in Mukran on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast.  

The project is MOL’s first FSRU conversion undertaken on its sole initiative for LNG deliveries into major gas networks. Its previous FSRU conversion projects were developed with partner companies for their specific use.  

Deutsche ReGas chief executive Ingo Wagner said the project would restore the terminal’s fully permitted capacity. 

A ceremony marking the agreement was held in Tokyo on 29 October, attended by executives from MOL and Deutsche ReGas.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo. Under its BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2 management plan, the group has identified FSRUs as a stable earnings business within the downstream segment of the LNG value chain.  

Deutsche ReGas GmbH & Co KGaA is a German energy infrastructure company. It operates the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee in Mukran and previously completed an LNG terminal in Lubmin. It is also planning hydrogen electrolyser projects and infrastructure for hydrogen derivatives.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company that will carry out the LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversion.

Topics:

MOL

Hudong Zhonghua

FSRU

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Singapore port operator PSA and Cisco to test AI system to cut Tuas Port outages

16:45

Los Angeles and Long Beach ports name LNG and methanol as top clean fuels

16:25

MOL puts Japan’s first wind-assisted coal carrier into service

16:06

US approves $8.2bn Texas offshore LNG port

15:56

Spanish maritime group Boluda buys 100% of Iceland-founded Samskip

15:14

Global liner schedule reliability rises to 50.6% after three monthly falls

14:55

Chimbusco Marine Bunker launches two-year methanol standards pilot in Shanghai

14:18

Jan De Nul dredger arrives in Mexico for Progreso port expansion

13:51

CMA CGM, Nike and Gemadept launch fully electric inland barge in Vietnam

13:20

Sri Lanka’s Colombo West terminal takes 48 more SANY electric tractors

12:36

VLSFO bunker price in St Petersburg rises 2.9% in a week

12:32

Adani Ports lifts outlook after 24% quarterly revenue rise

11:42

South Korean firms convert part of Gunsan shipyard into offshore wind hub

10:52

Chinese shipyard Nantong Rainbow wins up to six chemical tankers

10:12

Italian logistics operator Contship buys Tarros Group in Mediterranean expansion

09:37

Turkey overhauls shipyard permits, inspections and activity reporting

08:57

NGOs push Nordic states to back mandatory cleaner fuels for Arctic shipping

07:16

HD Hyundai moves Indian mega-yard to JV stage

06:27

BIMCO-led group launches ship data standards to cut duplicate emissions reporting

2026 October 28

18:05

Singapore yard Seatrium and Turkish Karpowership plan floating power venture

17:51

US awards $498m to 35 port projects across 19 states

17:41

Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders four 9,900-CEU car carriers in China

17:31

Japanese contractor Toyo wins $166m deal for Cambodia's second new container terminal

17:20

MOL puts Japan’s first rigid-sail LNG coal carrier into service

17:16

Global containership orderbook tops 15m TEU and heads for 16m by year-end

17:06

India approves $1.05bn scheme to lift container capacity tenfold

16:51

US sanctions agency opens licensing route for blocked vessel purchases

16:48

South Korea commits $346m to fully autonomous ships by 2032

16:39

Wärtsilä sets 14% margin target after order surge

16:05

UK maritime tech firm Orca AI launches berthing system with Samsung Heavy Industries

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news