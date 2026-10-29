MOL seals German charter for first independent FSRU conversion

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed a long-term time-charter deal with Deutsche ReGas for an FSRU to serve an LNG import terminal in Germany from 2028, according to a company statement.

The vessel will be converted from an existing LNG carrier at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd in China before being chartered to Deutsche ReGas for deployment at the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee in Mukran on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast.

The project is MOL’s first FSRU conversion undertaken on its sole initiative for LNG deliveries into major gas networks. Its previous FSRU conversion projects were developed with partner companies for their specific use.

Deutsche ReGas chief executive Ingo Wagner said the project would restore the terminal’s fully permitted capacity.

A ceremony marking the agreement was held in Tokyo on 29 October, attended by executives from MOL and Deutsche ReGas.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo. Under its BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2 management plan, the group has identified FSRUs as a stable earnings business within the downstream segment of the LNG value chain.

Deutsche ReGas GmbH & Co KGaA is a German energy infrastructure company. It operates the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee in Mukran and previously completed an LNG terminal in Lubmin. It is also planning hydrogen electrolyser projects and infrastructure for hydrogen derivatives.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company that will carry out the LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversion.