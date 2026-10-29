MOL puts Japan’s first wind-assisted coal carrier into service

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has taken delivery of Japan’s first coal carrier equipped with wind-assisted propulsion, according to a company statement.

The 95,311-dwt MAIZURU KAZENOMAI has entered service carrying coal to Kansai Electric Power’s Maizuru Power Plant in Japan.

The LNG dual-fuel vessel was built by Oshima Shipbuilding as a dedicated carrier for the utility.

MAIZURU KAZENOMAI is fitted with a dual-fuel main engine capable of using LNG as its primary fuel and MOL’s Wind Challenger hard-sail propulsion system, jointly developed with Oshima Shipbuilding.

The combination of LNG propulsion and Wind Challenger is expected to cut CO2 emissions by up to approximately 30% compared with conventional heavy fuel oil-fired vessels. LNG use is also expected to reduce GHG and NOx emissions and significantly lower SOx emissions.

The Liberian-flagged vessel is 234.98 metres long, has a beam of 38.00 metres and was completed in 2026. Its name combines Maizuru, the location of the power plant, with KAZENOMAI, reflecting the vessel’s use of wind power.

MOL plans to deploy 25 Wind Challenger-equipped vessels by 2030 and 80 by 2035 under its BLUE ACTION 2035 Phase 2 environmental programme. The group is targeting net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered shipping company with businesses spanning dry bulk, energy and offshore, chemical logistics and product transport.

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated is an Osaka-headquartered energy company with operations including electric power, gas supply, heat supply and telecommunications.

Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Nagasaki-based shipbuilding company established in 1973, with activities including ship construction and repair and the manufacture and installation of steel structures.