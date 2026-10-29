Los Angeles and Long Beach ports name LNG and methanol as top clean fuels

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have identified LNG and methanol as the most viable clean marine fuels for the near and medium term as they prepare alternative-fuel bunkering trials in San Pedro Bay, according to a joint statement.

Their Clean Marine Fuel Feasibility Assessment found annual demand at the two US ports could reach about 65,000 to 115,000 metric tons of LNG and 64,000 to 250,000 metric tons of methanol by 2030, depending on market conditions and vessel deployment.

About 4,000 vessels call at San Pedro Bay each year. Oceangoing ships are the largest source of emissions in the port complex, and the emissions benefits of LNG and methanol will depend on how the fuels are produced and sourced.

The study found shipping lines are investing in several fuel technologies rather than converging on a single alternative. Much of the storage and distribution infrastructure required for early methanol bunkering is already available or could be adapted, reducing the need for major initial investment.

The assessment recommends incentives for early methanol use, pilot bunkering projects, use of existing storage facilities and work with regulators on safety and permitting. For LNG, it recommends using existing ship-to-ship bunkering methods rather than building major new storage facilities at the ports.

“Strategic investments guided by this study will enable a growing market for these green marine fuels, helping ships serving the trans-Pacific transition to a cleaner future,” Port of Long Beach chief executive Noel Hacegaba said.

The findings will inform a joint request for proposals expected by the end of 2026 to demonstrate alternative-fuel bunkering capabilities in San Pedro Bay.

The ports’ Clean Air Action Plan was approved in 2006 and updated in 2017. Since 2005, port-related emissions in San Pedro Bay have fallen 90% for diesel particulate matter, 70% for nitrogen oxides and 98% for sulfur oxides. The plan calls for greenhouse gas emissions from port-related sources to fall 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.