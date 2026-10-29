  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Los Angeles and Long Beach ports name LNG and methanol as top clean fuels

2026 October 29   16:45

alternative fuels

Los Angeles and Long Beach ports name LNG and methanol as top clean fuels

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have identified LNG and methanol as the most viable clean marine fuels for the near and medium term as they prepare alternative-fuel bunkering trials in San Pedro Bay, according to a joint statement.  

Their Clean Marine Fuel Feasibility Assessment found annual demand at the two US ports could reach about 65,000 to 115,000 metric tons of LNG and 64,000 to 250,000 metric tons of methanol by 2030, depending on market conditions and vessel deployment.  

About 4,000 vessels call at San Pedro Bay each year. Oceangoing ships are the largest source of emissions in the port complex, and the emissions benefits of LNG and methanol will depend on how the fuels are produced and sourced.  

The study found shipping lines are investing in several fuel technologies rather than converging on a single alternative. Much of the storage and distribution infrastructure required for early methanol bunkering is already available or could be adapted, reducing the need for major initial investment.  

The assessment recommends incentives for early methanol use, pilot bunkering projects, use of existing storage facilities and work with regulators on safety and permitting. For LNG, it recommends using existing ship-to-ship bunkering methods rather than building major new storage facilities at the ports.  

“Strategic investments guided by this study will enable a growing market for these green marine fuels, helping ships serving the trans-Pacific transition to a cleaner future,” Port of Long Beach chief executive Noel Hacegaba said.

The findings will inform a joint request for proposals expected by the end of 2026 to demonstrate alternative-fuel bunkering capabilities in San Pedro Bay.  

The ports’ Clean Air Action Plan was approved in 2006 and updated in 2017. Since 2005, port-related emissions in San Pedro Bay have fallen 90% for diesel particulate matter, 70% for nitrogen oxides and 98% for sulfur oxides. The plan calls for greenhouse gas emissions from port-related sources to fall 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.  

Topics:

methanol

LNG

Port of Long Beach

Port of Los Angeles

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:16

Singapore port operator PSA and Cisco to test AI system to cut Tuas Port outages

16:25

MOL puts Japan’s first wind-assisted coal carrier into service

16:06

US approves $8.2bn Texas offshore LNG port

15:56

Spanish maritime group Boluda buys 100% of Iceland-founded Samskip

15:41

MOL seals German charter for first independent FSRU conversion

15:14

Global liner schedule reliability rises to 50.6% after three monthly falls

14:55

Chimbusco Marine Bunker launches two-year methanol standards pilot in Shanghai

14:18

Jan De Nul dredger arrives in Mexico for Progreso port expansion

13:51

CMA CGM, Nike and Gemadept launch fully electric inland barge in Vietnam

13:20

Sri Lanka’s Colombo West terminal takes 48 more SANY electric tractors

12:36

VLSFO bunker price in St Petersburg rises 2.9% in a week

12:32

Adani Ports lifts outlook after 24% quarterly revenue rise

11:42

South Korean firms convert part of Gunsan shipyard into offshore wind hub

10:52

Chinese shipyard Nantong Rainbow wins up to six chemical tankers

10:12

Italian logistics operator Contship buys Tarros Group in Mediterranean expansion

09:37

Turkey overhauls shipyard permits, inspections and activity reporting

08:57

NGOs push Nordic states to back mandatory cleaner fuels for Arctic shipping

07:16

HD Hyundai moves Indian mega-yard to JV stage

06:27

BIMCO-led group launches ship data standards to cut duplicate emissions reporting

2026 October 28

18:05

Singapore yard Seatrium and Turkish Karpowership plan floating power venture

17:51

US awards $498m to 35 port projects across 19 states

17:41

Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders four 9,900-CEU car carriers in China

17:31

Japanese contractor Toyo wins $166m deal for Cambodia's second new container terminal

17:20

MOL puts Japan’s first rigid-sail LNG coal carrier into service

17:16

Global containership orderbook tops 15m TEU and heads for 16m by year-end

17:06

India approves $1.05bn scheme to lift container capacity tenfold

16:51

US sanctions agency opens licensing route for blocked vessel purchases

16:48

South Korea commits $346m to fully autonomous ships by 2032

16:39

Wärtsilä sets 14% margin target after order surge

16:05

UK maritime tech firm Orca AI launches berthing system with Samsung Heavy Industries

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news