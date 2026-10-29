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2026 October 29   17:16

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Singapore port operator PSA and Cisco to test AI system to cut Tuas Port outages

Singapore port operator PSA and Cisco will test an AI-powered platform aimed at reducing and ultimately preventing unplanned outages at Tuas Port, the world’s largest fully automated container terminal, according to a joint company statement.  

The proof of concept will combine real-time performance data from PSA applications, infrastructure and network systems in a single view. AI will map dependencies across services and infrastructure, helping technical teams identify affected systems, diagnose root causes and receive recommendations during incidents.  

The platform will also include cloud-native security designed to prevent unauthorised access and detect unusual network traffic.  

Cisco research cited in the statement puts the average annual cost of downtime per organisation at US$300 million. Outages affecting terminal operating systems can disrupt cargo movement, storage and tracking as well as wider port operations.  

“Digital resilience is fundamental to the reliability and efficiency of global supply chains. At PSA, we continually explore new technologies to strengthen operational resilience and deliver service excellence. Our collaboration with Cisco reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation in port operations while reinforcing Singapore’s position as a trusted global hub for trade,” said Nelson Quek, regional chief executive for Southeast Asia at PSA.  

“As critical infrastructure becomes more complex, organisations need the ability to see, understand, and act across their entire technology stack in real time. We are committed to providing PSA with AI-powered observability and security to transform their operations, delivering the critical infrastructure for the AI era,” said Bee Kheng Tay, Cisco’s president for ASEAN.  

The system will first be deployed at the Tuas Port Phase 2 Living Lab, where technologies are tested and refined as the terminal expands towards full completion in the 2040s.  

PSA Singapore operates Singapore’s container transhipment hub, which handled 44.5 million TEU in 2025 and has connections with 600 ports. It also provides port-adjacent logistics services and related digital solutions.  

Cisco supplies networking, security, infrastructure and application technologies. 

Topics:

digitalisation

PSA

Port of Singapore

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