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2026 October 29   15:56

shipping

Spanish maritime group Boluda buys 100% of Iceland-founded Samskip

Spanish shipping and logistics company Boluda Shipping has agreed to acquire 100% of Iceland-founded logistics group Samskip, including all its assets and operations, according to a company statement.  

The deal will create a network of 32 vessels operating 18 routes across 28 countries, with 21 maritime terminals, five rail terminals, more than 500 company-owned trucks and about 35,000 containers. Annual logistics throughput will exceed 750,000 TEU.  

The combined businesses are expected to generate more than €2bn ($2.23bn) in annual revenue and employ about 11,500 people.  

The agreement was signed at Samskip’s offices in Reykjavík on 28 October. Completion is expected on 1 January 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The purchase price is confidential.  

Samskip’s principal owners, Ólafur Ólafsson and Ingibjörg Kristjánsdóttir, will leave the shareholder group after more than 30 years. Their son, Ólafur Orri Ólafsson, will remain chief executive and take part in integrating the business under its new ownership. Samskip will retain its brand and Icelandic roots.  

Boluda plans to invest in the combined network, add capacity and expand connections. Rotterdam is expected to become a key coordination point for the enlarged operation.  The companies already cooperate on services in Spain. Samskip brings a Northern European sea, rail and road network, while Boluda contributes links in Southern Europe, the Canary Islands and West Africa.  

Boluda Shipping executive chairman Ignacio Boluda Ceballos said: “We have a clear vision: to lead European short sea shipping.”  

The two businesses will continue to operate independently until completion.  

Boluda Shipping is the sea and land transport and port logistics division of Boluda Corporación Marítima, a Spanish family-controlled maritime group whose origins date to 1837. Its activities include container shipping, port logistics, freight forwarding and road and rail transport.  

Samskip was founded in Iceland in 1990 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Its activities include European multimodal transport, North Atlantic logistics, temperature-controlled forwarding and project cargo. The company employs around 1,500 people in more than 30 countries.

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