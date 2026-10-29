US approves $8.2bn Texas offshore LNG port

A planned $8.2bn offshore LNG export port off Texas has won US federal approval after the fastest deepwater port licence review in more than 20 years, according to the US Maritime Administration (MARAD).

The ST LNG Deepwater Port Development Project will be built about 10.4 miles off Matagorda, Texas, with total liquefaction capacity of 8.4m tonnes per annum.

The development will comprise four 2.1-mtpa liquefaction systems, 20 offshore platforms, four floating LNG storage units, four mooring systems and 7.7 miles of pipeline at full build-out.

MARAD completed the final environmental impact statement in 410 days, nearly 3.7 years faster than the historical average and cutting the review period by 70%. The agency estimates the project could increase US LNG export capacity by 7% to 9%.

Construction is expected to start in 2027, with MARAD putting start-up in 2029. An earlier project timetable issued by ST LNG and Baker Hughes targeted first LNG in the second quarter of 2030. ST LNG has selected Baker Hughes to provide gas compression and power generation equipment for the first 2.1-mtpa phase, including two LM6000PF gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor trains and three NovaLT16 gas turbine generator packages.

The developer also holds long-term US Department of Energy authorisation to export up to the equivalent of 460bn cubic feet of natural gas per year, or about 8.4 mtpa of LNG, to qualifying free-trade-agreement countries. Its application covering exports to non-free-trade-agreement countries is being handled separately.

MARAD estimates the development will support about 2,000 construction jobs and up to 855 permanent positions.