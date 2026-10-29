Norway to launch full-scale marine nuclear propulsion tests in 2027

Norway is preparing to carry out full-scale integration testing of a marine nuclear propulsion system near Ålesund in 2027, according to a company statement.

The Marine Nuclear Propulsion System, or MarNuPS, Pilot will use a full-scale representation of the shipboard system at a planned test facility in Stette. No nuclear fuel will be used during this phase, with electric heating simulating the reactor’s thermal output.

The programme will test normal operation, rapid power changes, transient and stress conditions, overall system performance and crew interaction.

The Research Council of Norway has awarded NOK 20m ($2.15m) to the project. Stage 1 is estimated to cost NOK 150m ($16.14m), with the remaining financing coming from the project partners.

Emerald Nuclear Norway is leading the consortium, which also includes VARD Group, Vard Electro, Norwegian offshore vessel owner Island Offshore, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Imperial College London and Maskindynamikk.

The partners plan to integrate Emerald Nuclear’s 5 MWe Gem Microreactor technology with energy storage, power conversion, vessel power management, automation and bridge control systems.

The programme follows the NuProShip II research project, which examined the integration of a helium gas-cooled reactor into a dynamically positioned offshore construction vessel.

The wider Norwegian research effort also includes the NTNU-led SFI SAINT centre, which received NOK 96m ($10.33m) from the Research Council and around NOK 200m ($21.52m) in industry contributions.

Emerald Nuclear Norway is the wholly owned Norwegian subsidiary of US-based Generation IV reactor and systems developer Emerald Nuclear Inc. The US company focuses on maritime applications, while its Gem Microreactor is designed to provide 5 MW per unit and use TRISO fuel. Emerald Nuclear Norway was established in 2025 and is based in Ålesund.