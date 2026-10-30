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2026 October 30   07:44

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European inland ports push EU climate law to cover drought-hit waterways

European inland ports are pressing EU lawmakers to explicitly include inland waterways and ports in the proposed European Climate Resilience Law as recurring droughts disrupt barge transport, according to a federation statement.  

The European Commission presented the proposal on 27 October 2026. The framework sets a common warming trajectory for risk assessments, requires national climate risk assessments by 2029 and national resilience plans by the end of 2030, and requires neighbouring member states to consult each other on transboundary risks.  

The Commission estimates economic losses in the EU at around €200bn ($222.6bn) between 2022 and 2025.  “Low water is not a local problem and its impact is growing,” EFIP president Uwe Kühn said. “When a river drops, barges must carry less, costs per tonne rise and, at the worst moments, cargo stops. Key European industries stall as a result and become less competitive. Inland shipping is a cross-border sector, so the response has to be European.”  

EFIP said chemicals, steel, energy, construction materials and agri-food industries depend on barge transport for bulk cargo.

Reduced loads and suspended sailings raise input costs and can force plants to cut production, while road and rail often lack spare capacity to absorb cargo shifted from waterways at short notice.  

The federation is asking for inland waterways and ports to be explicitly named in the legislation, with cross-border planning organised by river basin and common scenarios covering both low and high water.  It also wants national resilience plans to include measurable targets for fairway availability in extreme conditions, identify responsible authorities and set out investment needs and funding sources.  

EFIP is also seeking EU funding in the next budget for fairway maintenance, port flood protection and logistics adapted to low-water conditions.  

EFIP represents nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities across 18 EU countries, as well as Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine.

Topics:

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