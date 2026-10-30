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2026 October 30   08:27

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Asia-US west coast container capacity to hit record 400,000 TEU in November

Average weekly container capacity on the Asia-North America west coast trade is set to hit a record 400,000 TEU in November 2026, according to a Sea-Intelligence market update.  

The figure follows a surge to nearly 393,000 TEU in October and comes as deployed capacity reaches historic highs across major east-west container trades.  

Asia-Europe capacity has broken sharply from the normal post-Golden Week pattern, when supply typically declines as fourth-quarter demand weakens. Instead, average weekly deployed capacity accelerated in October and November, diverging from trends recorded between 2012 and 2025.  

Capacity exceeded 350,000 TEU on the Asia-North Europe trade and 260,000 TEU on Asia-Mediterranean during October and November. Both trades had already been running at elevated levels through 2026, largely because additional ships were needed to maintain weekly departure frequencies during the Red Sea crisis.  

The transpacific has followed the same pattern. Asia-North America east coast capacity remained broadly in line with historical levels through August 2026, but October and November are the highest for any year in the comparison period.  

The unusually high deployment reflects severe vessel bunching caused by continuing port congestion and schedule unreliability in Asia. Ships originally scheduled to depart during the third quarter were heavily delayed, pushing sailings into October and November and artificially lifting deployed capacity.  

Sea-Intelligence operates through Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore and Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark. The group provides container shipping and supply-chain research, data and advisory services.

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