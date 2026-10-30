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2026 October 30   09:17

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Industry safety forum issues new fire drill guidelines for vehicle carriers

New fire drill guidelines for vehicle carriers set out a structured framework for operators to develop and conduct onboard fire response exercises, according to guidance published by the Vehicle Carrier Safety Forum (VCSF).  

The guidelines focus on rapid confirmation of a fire, fast muster, safe deployment of crew and the early and correct use of fixed firefighting systems to prevent an incident from escalating.  

They build on the VCSF’s Fire Response – High Level Guidelines published in April 2025, which were intended to help operators and crews prepare for vehicle fires and develop their own response policies and procedures.  

The new framework shifts the focus to putting those principles into practice during onboard drills. It is principle-based rather than prescriptive, reflecting differences in vessel design, equipment, cargo configuration and trade.  

Operators can adapt the framework to individual vessels and operations rather than follow detailed ship-specific procedures.

The guidance also allows emerging technologies and systems to be incorporated where they are available on board.  Operators are encouraged to review the guidelines alongside existing fire response procedures and incorporate the principles into ship-specific training, drills and their Safety Management System.  

The VCSF was initiated in 2020 and brings together vessel operators, insurers and industry experts focused on safety aboard vehicle carriers and at the ship/shore interface. It has developed a series of industry good-practice guidelines covering vehicle carrier safety.

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