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2026 October 30   10:08

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Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs $1bn-plus three-year contracts

Norwegian ro-ro and logistics group Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed two three-year contracts worth more than $1bn with a major equipment manufacturer for ocean shipping and logistics services, according to a company statement.  

The shipping agreement is valued at about $950m over three years, with freight rates at similar levels to those under the previous three-year contract.  A separate logistics contract is worth close to $100m over the same period.  

The customer has not been identified. Wallenius Wilhelmsen has also not disclosed when the contracts will start or the cargo volumes involved.  

“Our long-standing relationship with the customer gives us a deep understanding of their business and evolving shipping and logistics needs,” chief customer officer John Felitto said.  

The company said its shipping network, available capacity and operational flexibility would support the customer’s international supply chain.  Wallenius Wilhelmsen signed a separate three-year shipping contract worth about $1bn in January 2024 with one of the world’s leading construction and mining equipment manufacturers.

That agreement took effect in November 2023 and included an option for a two-year extension.  The company has not confirmed whether the customer behind the latest contracts is the same manufacturer.  

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is an Oslo-headquartered shipping and logistics group providing ro-ro ocean transport and vehicle logistics services for cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk cargo. Its network includes about 130 vessels across 15 trade routes serving six continents, alongside inland distribution operations, 70 processing centres and eight marine terminals. The group operates in 28 countries and employs about 12,000 people, including seafarers.

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