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2026 October 30   10:40

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COSCO Shipping Ports posts 13% Q3 revenue rise

COSCO Shipping Ports increased third-quarter revenue 13.0% year on year to $484.3m as total container throughput rose 8.4% to 42.27m TEU, according to the company’s third-quarter filing.  

Overseas terminals provided the strongest volume growth, handling 11.32m TEU, up 19.4%, and accounting for 26.8% of group throughput. Equity throughput from the overseas portfolio increased 15.6% to 4.05m TEU.  

The company’s terminals in China handled 30.94m TEU, an increase of 4.9%, and represented 73.2% of total throughput.  

Profit attributable to equity holders edged up 0.1% to $82.6m, while gross profit increased 19.3% to $128.1m. Profit before tax rose to $150.0m from $118.2m, while the tax charge increased to $47.5m from $19.1m.  

Basic earnings per share fell 3.3% to 2.06 US cents from 2.13 US cents. Group equity throughput increased 8.1% to 12.88m TEU.  

Piraeus Container Terminal in Greece increased throughput 11.4% to 1.09m TEU on stronger Mediterranean demand.

CSP Chancay Terminal in Peru handled 139,669 TEU, up 24.9%, after expanding its network to three mainline and five feeder services.  

Throughput in the Yangtze River Delta slipped 0.3% to 4.34m TEU, although CSP Wuhan Terminal increased volumes 17.0% to 87,112 TEU as shipping connections and port-rail cargo links expanded.  

Pearl River Delta throughput rose 7.6% to 8.30m TEU. Guangzhou South China Oceangate Container Terminal increased volumes 13.6% to 1.67m TEU on growth in intra-Asian and Africa-bound services.  

Non-controlling terminals increased throughput 10.1% to 33.50m TEU, while terminals in which the group holds controlling stakes recorded a 2.4% rise to 8.76m TEU.  

For the first nine months of 2026, total throughput increased 8.1% to 122.42m TEU and equity throughput rose 7.4% to 37.38m TEU. Revenue climbed 12.6% to $1.39bn, gross profit increased 12.6% to $367.6m and profit attributable to equity holders rose 19.7% to $316.3m.  

COSCO Shipping Ports plans to continue expanding its terminal network through controlling stakes in strategic hub ports and selected equity investments in gateway ports. It also identified a recovery in Suez Canal traffic as an opportunity to strengthen cargo sourcing and services at hubs along the route, while prioritising Wuhan, Piraeus, Abu Dhabi and Chancay and developing terminal automation, artificial-intelligence applications, clean-energy use and green-fuel supply chains.  

COSCO Shipping Ports Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated limited liability company with terminal operations across China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa. At 30 September 2026, it operated and managed 395 berths at 40 ports, including 245 container berths.

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