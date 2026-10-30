Russia and Togo sign mutual seafarer certificate recognition deal in Moscow

Russia and Togo have signed an agreement in Moscow allowing the two countries to mutually recognise seafarers’ qualification documents under the 1978 STCW Convention, according to a Russian Transport Ministry statement.

Russian Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov and Togo’s Minister Delegate for the Maritime Economy Edem Kokou Tengue signed the agreement on 28 October.

The deal establishes procedures for recognising qualifications issued to seafarers trained and certified in either country and provides for exchanges of information on maritime training and certification.

Authorities in Russia and Togo will be able to verify the authenticity and validity of qualification documents electronically. Verification requests must be answered within seven working days.

The agreement also provides for electronic registers containing information on certificates and recognition endorsements.

Recognition remains subject to the requirements of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, or STCW, and applicable International Maritime Organization rules.

The STCW Convention establishes international standards covering the training, certification and watchkeeping of seafarers. Togo acceded to the convention in July 1989, and it entered into force for the country in October of that year.