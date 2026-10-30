Panama Canal includes new ports, gas pipeline and reservoir in 10-year strategy

A 10-year strategic vision for the Panama Canal includes new port capacity, a gas pipeline and the Río Indio reservoir after three days of talks on the waterway’s long-term growth, according to an official Panama Canal Authority statement.

The 41st meeting of the Canal’s board of directors and advisory board covered the multipurpose Río Indio reservoir, proposed port terminals at Corozal and Telfers, an energy corridor incorporating a gas pipeline and a logistics corridor.

Digital transformation and workforce renewal were also discussed. Participants reviewed the Canal’s operational, commercial and financial performance, revenue diversification and projects aimed at securing long-term water availability.

McKinsey Global Institute representatives examined changes in global supply chains and international trade routes.

“The Panama Canal Advisory Board’s expertise is invaluable in informing our decisions about the Canal’s future. Their insights help us anticipate shifts in global trade and ensure that the Canal remains reliable, sustainable, and competitive for generations to come,” Minister for Canal Affairs and board chairman José Ramón Icaza said.

The meeting was the first chaired by Danish maritime executive Tommy Thomsen, managing director of Lauritzen Fonden, who succeeded US Navy Admiral William J. Flanagan.

The Canal handled 13,951 transits in fiscal 2026, up 4.1% from 13,404 a year earlier. Tonnage rose 6.5% to 521m PC/UMS tons, with vessels using the Neopanamax locks accounting for 52.2% of total tonnage. Unaudited revenue reached B/.6.6bn ($6.6bn), up 16.6%.

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous public-law entity of the Republic of Panama responsible for administering, operating, maintaining and modernising the Canal. Its advisory board was established in December 1999 under Law 19 of 1997 and provides guidance and recommendations to the authority’s board and administration.