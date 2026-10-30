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2026 October 30   08:02

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APM Terminals wins 4.5m-TEU Tanger Med 3 concession in Morocco

Maersk port arm APM Terminals has secured a concession to develop a new 4.5m-TEU container terminal at Tanger Med 3 in Morocco, involving an investment of 8bn dirhams ($813.5m), according to Morocco’s Royal Office.  

The new terminal will be built west of Tanger Med 2 and will have 1,200 metres of quay.  The project was disclosed on 28 October, although the concession arrangements were concluded earlier.

Moroccan decree No 2.26.743, dated 9 September, approved an agreement signed on 31 July 2026 between Tanger Med Port Authority and APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, along with an addendum signed the same day to the TC1 concession with APM Terminals Tangier.  

The Tanger Med 3 development will accompany the continuing expansion of the passenger and roll-on/roll-off port and enable an eastern extension of Tanger Med 2.  Completion of the planned projects could lift Tanger Med’s total container capacity to 20m containers a year.  

Tanger Med handled 11,106,164 TEU in 2025, up 8.4% year on year. Growth was supported by the commissioning of the latest expansion of TC4, operated by APM Terminals.  

APM Terminals is the terminal-operating business of Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Tanger Med Port Authority is a subsidiary of Tanger Med Special Agency with responsibility for the port complex.

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