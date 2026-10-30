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2026 October 30   08:12

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Italian port authority approves €308.8m dredging and berth plan for seven ports

Italy’s Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority has approved a €308.8m ($343.7m) programme covering dredging, berth construction and terminal upgrades across seven ports in Marche and Abruzzo, according to an authority statement.  

The 2027-2029 operating plan covers €217.9m ($242.5m) of funded or design-stage projects in Marche and €90.9m ($101.2m) in Abruzzo during 2027 and 2028.  Ancona accounts for a major share of the programme.

The port will dredge the commercial basin in front of berths 19 to 26, with berth 26 to be deepened to 14 metres. Completion is scheduled for October 2027, while berth 23 is also due to be completed in 2027.  

Further Ancona projects include €34.4m ($38.3m) for shipbuilding infrastructure in the Fincantieri area, €11m ($12.2m) for the North Pier, €10m ($11.1m) for dredging under the Lungomare Nord programme and €8m ($8.9m) to extend rail tracks in the new harbour area.  Design work is also due to begin on the €73m ($81.2m) second phase of the protective breakwater.

The authority plans to shift commercial activity progressively towards Ancona’s outer berths and develop specialised terminals, alongside shore power, digitalisation and other energy-transition projects.  

Pesaro is allocated about €14m ($15.6m), including €11m ($12.2m) for a dredging-related containment facility and €3m ($3.3m) for structural work at berth G.  

At San Benedetto del Tronto, the programme includes dredging, access improvements and design of the first phase of a €30m ($33.4m) northern harbour basin.  In Abruzzo, Ortona is due to start design work on dredging, a €30m ($33.4m) shore berth upgrade and an €8m ($8.9m) port service centre. A further €47m ($52.3m) is assigned to deeper dredging, extension of the southern breakwater and a rail connection to the TEN-T network.  

Pescara has a €600,000 ($667,800) dredging project. At Vasto, the programme covers monitoring of €44.65m ($49.7m) of works by other public bodies and a €25m ($27.8m) project to extend the outer breakwater and enlarge the eastern yard.  

The Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority is the Italian public body responsible for Ancona, Pesaro, Falconara Marittima, San Benedetto del Tronto, Pescara, Ortona and Vasto.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company headquartered in Trieste whose corporate activities include shipbuilding and related industrial operations.

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