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2026 October 30   08:32

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Maersk resumes Rhine barge calls at two German terminals after low water

Maersk has resumed regular barge operations at the German inland terminals of Andernach and Bonn from 27 October after improved water levels and operating conditions on the Rhine, a company statement said.  

The Danish logistics group also withdrew temporary Landside Contingency Surcharges imposed during the disruption.  

At Andernach, the Landside Contingency Origin charge on exports and Landside Contingency Destination charge on imports had been €625 ($699) per container.  

Maersk’s 29 October notice for Bonn lists the withdrawn charges at €175 ($196) per container. However, its 12 August disruption notice had introduced the Bonn contingency surcharge at €350 ($392) per container for imports and exports.

The later notice does not explain the difference.  Barge calls at Andernach were disrupted from 7 August as low and rapidly falling Rhine water levels prevented operators from calling at the terminal.

Alternative arrangements were introduced for cargo moving through Andernach, including inland origins and destinations such as Polch and Eberhahn.  

Normal barge calls at Bonn were suspended on 12 August for the same reason. Containers routed through Bonn could instead be loaded or discharged at alternative locations, including Emmerich, before onward transport.  

The resumption does not end the wider impact of low water on Rhine transport. Maersk’s separate Low Water Surcharge remains in force, with Duisburg-Ruhrort, Kaub and Cologne used as measurement points until further notice.  

Rhine levels at Bonn rose from 88 cm at 05:00 on 25 October to 154 cm at 05:00 on 27 October before easing to 124 cm at 05:00 on 29 October. At Andernach, the gauge fell from 97 cm at 05:00 on 27 October to 78 cm at 05:00 on 29 October.  

Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics group with activities spanning ocean transport, inland logistics, terminals and related supply-chain services.

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