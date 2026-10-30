IMO carbon plan could lift Panamax bill to €136,000 by 2030

A proposed IMO carbon regime could push the carbon bill on a 76,000-dwt Panamax voyage from South America to Europe to €136,000 ($152,200) by 2030, equivalent to 16% of hire, according to an analysis by Argyris Zafeiropoulos of Resilience & Compliance Advisory.

The model uses a Panamax fixed at $35,000 per day for a transatlantic trip with delivery on the east coast of South America. It assumes a 66,000-tonne grain cargo from Santos to Rotterdam, a speed of 12.5 knots and fuel consumption of about 21 tonnes per day, resulting in an estimated 26 days on hire and 400 tonnes of fuel burned.

Existing European rules would produce a carbon bill of about €66,000 ($73,900), including roughly €55,000 ($61,600) for EU Emissions Trading System allowances and an €11,000 ($12,300) FuelEU Maritime penalty. That equals about €1.01 ($1.13) per tonne of cargo, €2,600 ($2,910) per day or 8% of hire.

Under the proposed IMO Net-Zero Framework, the model adds about €29,000 ($32,500) of IMO-related costs in 2028, taking the combined Rotterdam voyage bill to around €96,000 ($107,400), or €1.45 ($1.62) per tonne and about 12% of hire. By 2030, the combined cost could reach €136,000 ($152,200), or €2.06 ($2.31) per tonne and 16% of hire.

FuelEU Maritime's greenhouse gas intensity reduction requirement is scheduled to increase from 2% in 2025 to 6% from 2030.

The impact would extend beyond European trades. On a Santos-to-Qingdao fronthaul, which does not incur the European carbon costs used in the comparison, the model produces an estimated bill of €61,000 ($68,300) in 2028 and €106,000 ($118,600) in 2030.

The draft IMO framework combines a global marine-fuel greenhouse gas intensity standard with an emissions-pricing mechanism. Initial remedial-unit prices are set at $100 per tonne of CO2-equivalent for Tier 1 deficits and $380 for Tier 2 deficits for 2028 to 2030.

The provisions are not final. MEPC 85 is scheduled for 30 November to 3 December, with the extraordinary session considering the framework due to resume on 4 December, subject to confirmation.

Existing BIMCO clauses allocate EU ETS allowances to charterers and provide a surcharge mechanism for FuelEU Maritime compliance. The analysis says responsibility for future IMO remedial-unit costs may need to be addressed explicitly in charter parties.

Resilience & Compliance Advisory is a maritime advisory business focused on regulatory compliance and decarbonisation.