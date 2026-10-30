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2026 October 30   08:42

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Dockworkers at 113 ports stage global stoppages over arms shipments

Dockworkers at 113 ports across 22 countries and regions on five continents are launching coordinated action on 30 October, including 24-hour strikes, shorter cargo stoppages, rallies and pickets, according to a statement from Italy’s Unione Sindacale di Base (USB).  

More than 25 unions are taking part in the mobilisation, which covers major ports including Hamburg, Le Havre, Marseille, Genoa, Gioia Tauro, Piraeus, Tangier, Mersin, Valencia, Algeciras, Barcelona, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Oakland and San Francisco.  

The scale of disruption will vary sharply between ports. Twenty-four-hour strikes have been called in France, Italy, India, Greece and Turkey, while workers in Morocco, Cyprus and some other locations plan stoppages of up to two hours. Elsewhere, unions are organising demonstrations or pickets without a full halt to cargo handling.  

Italy has registered a nationwide 24-hour strike by port-sector workers. In Spain, Coordinadora has called a two-hour stoppage from 13:00 to 15:00.  

Greek unions have called a 24-hour strike in Piraeus, with action also expected at Rafina, Lavrio, Patras and Igoumenitsa.  

French port unions estimate that about 95% of port activity could stop during their 24-hour action. The figure remains a union forecast rather than a confirmed measure of disruption.  

The campaign emerged from an international dockworkers’ meeting in Istanbul on 18-19 May, where participating unions adopted a joint declaration opposing the movement of weapons and military equipment through civilian ports. The meeting also addressed wages, working conditions, automation, occupational safety and the use of port infrastructure for military cargoes.  

Organisers estimate that unions involved from the early stages represent ports handling about 40% of Mediterranean container activity and that a one-day action could delay around 40,000 containers. Both figures are union estimates.  

The 30 October mobilisation is the network’s second international dockworkers’ action this year, following coordinated action in February.  

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