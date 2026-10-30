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2026 October 30   12:08

shipbuilding

India clears $4.2bn eight-corvette programme split between state shipyards

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a programme worth more than Rs 400bn ($4.20bn) to build eight next-generation corvettes for the Indian Navy, according to ANI.  

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is expected to build five of the vessels, with Goa Shipyard taking the remaining three.  

Contracts are expected to be signed in the coming days, with delivery of the first corvette due by 2030.  

The eight-ship allocation follows the outcome of commercial bidding confirmed in earlier corporate disclosures. GRSE emerged as the lowest bidder, or L1, for the programme in May 2025, with the L1 bidder allocated five ships.  

Goa Shipyard subsequently identified itself as the L2 bidder for the remaining three vessels.  GRSE said in May 2026 that price negotiations had been completed and that it was awaiting formal contract signing. It valued its expected five-ship portion at about Rs 330bn ($3.47bn).  

The programme received Acceptance of Necessity from India’s Defence Acquisition Council in June 2022, when the Ministry of Defence estimated its cost at about Rs 360bn ($3.78bn).  

The vessels will be based on an Indian Navy design and are intended for surveillance, escort, deterrence, surface action group operations, search-and-attack missions and coastal defence.  

GRSE is an Indian defence public-sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. Based in Kolkata, the shipbuilder traces its origins to 1884 and came under government ownership in 1960. Its portfolio includes frigates, corvettes, offshore patrol vessels and anti-submarine warfare ships.  

Goa Shipyard is an Indian government-owned shipbuilder under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. Established in 1957, it builds and repairs vessels for naval and coastguard customers.

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