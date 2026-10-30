DNV clears direct ship-to-subsea CO2 injection in Norway

Norwegian class society DNV has found feasible an Aker BP and Höegh Evi concept to transport liquefied CO2 by shuttle ship and inject it directly into subsea wells at the Atlas storage project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to a DNV statement.

The Statement of Feasibility covers offshore infrastructure from the CO2 carrier through to injection into the reservoir. DNV said the main technical challenges and uncertainties identified in the concept were manageable at this stage, although further verification and design maturation will be required.

Höegh Evi shuttle carriers would transport liquefied CO2 to Atlas, where offshore loading equipment and subsea lines would transfer it directly into injection wells.

The concept avoids intermediate onshore storage, a shore-to-storage pipeline and permanent offshore facilities.

The floating terminal planned for the transport chain is designed for 40,000 to 80,000 cubic metres of intermediate storage, while each shuttle carrier could carry up to 50,000 cubic metres per voyage. CO2 aggregation, purification and liquefaction at the terminal were outside the scope of DNV’s assessment.

“DNV's Statement of Feasibility is an important step as we continue to mature the project towards an investment decision,” Aker BP CCS Asset Manager Ørjan Jentoft said.

Atlas has an estimated storage capacity of about 150 million tonnes of CO2 and a reference injection rate of 6 million tonnes per year, with potential expansion beyond 10 million tonnes.

The CO2 would be stored in a saline aquifer more than 2,000 metres below the seabed. Aker BP operates the EXL011 licence with an 80% interest and ORLEN Upstream Norway holds 20%.

The project is in the Select phase, with a final investment decision targeted for 2028 and first injection in 2031, followed by more than 25 years of planned operation.

Aker BP and Höegh Evi were awarded €223 million ($249.6 million) from the EU Innovation Fund in October 2026, subject to a final investment decision.

DNV is a Norway-headquartered independent assurance and risk management organisation whose activities include maritime classification, energy, certification and technical advisory services.

Aker BP ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas company focused on exploration, development and production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Höegh Evi is a Norwegian maritime energy infrastructure company developing and operating floating import terminals and marine infrastructure.

ORLEN Upstream Norway AS is the Norwegian upstream subsidiary of Poland’s ORLEN group.