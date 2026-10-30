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2026 October 30   13:30

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IMO trains Latin American officials on ship routeing in Peru

Latin American maritime officials are receiving training in Peru on developing ship routeing and reporting systems to improve navigational safety, according to an International Maritime Organization statement.  

The regional workshop is being held in Lima from 26 to 30 October and covers the principles, design criteria and procedures for establishing the systems under IMO’s General Provisions on Ships’ Routeing and SOLAS regulations V/10 and V/11.  

Participants are being trained to prepare proposals for the IMO Sub-Committee on Navigation, Communications and Search and Rescue. Proposals can subsequently be considered by the Maritime Safety Committee for adoption.  

The programme covers traffic separation schemes, two-way routes, precautionary areas, areas to be avoided and deep-water routes. The measures are designed to organise vessel traffic, reduce collision and grounding risks and protect the marine environment.  

IMO is organising the workshop with Peru’s General Directorate of Captaincies and Coast Guard, known as DICAPI, and Spain’s Jovellanos Centre.  

Peru operates the PERUREP ship reporting system, under which vessels entering or leaving Peruvian waters report their position and intentions to the maritime authority.

DICAPI’s Coast Guard Operations Command also uses Automatic Identification System data for maritime traffic control and navigation safety.  

IMO is the United Nations specialised agency responsible for shipping safety and security and the prevention of pollution from ships. It has 176 member states.  

The Jovellanos Centre is a maritime safety training centre covering maritime, port and industrial safety, emergency training and marine pollution response. 

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