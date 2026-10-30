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2026 October 30   13:50

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Norway-Japan CO2 shipping venture wins funding for onboard tank test

Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers has secured up to NOK 4.77 million ($517,230) from Norway’s Gassnova to demonstrate its elevated-pressure liquefied CO2 cargo tank technology onboard a vessel, according to a company statement.  

The funding comes through Norway’s CLIMIT programme and will support an onboard demonstration of KNCC’s proprietary LCO2-EP system.

The application was submitted with Nantong Siying Marine Engineering and Baoshan Iron & Steel, or Baosteel.  Design and construction of the demonstration skid have already started. Installation on the selected vessel is scheduled for Q1 2027, with commissioning and operational testing expected to begin in Q2 2027.  

The project has three objectives: manufacture a full-scale-diameter LCO2-EP cargo tank, secure classification society approval for onboard marine use and demonstrate safe operation of the system under real-life conditions.  It follows KNCC’s onshore demonstration programme, completed in 2023 with support from CLIMIT.

The onboard phase is intended to provide operational evidence on the technology’s safety, reliability and performance in a marine environment.  

“Receiving support from Gassnova through the CLIMIT Program is a strong endorsement of the importance and potential of this technology,” KNCC chief executive Oliver Hagen-Smith said.  

“This onboard demonstration will allow us to validate the performance of our cargo tank solution in real-world marine operations while advancing the regulatory and classification approvals required for commercial deployment. We believe this project will play a key role in enabling more efficient and cost-effective CO2 transportation for the growing CCS industry.”  

KNCC is a joint venture between Norway’s Knutsen Group and Japan’s NYK Line established to develop and execute liquefied CO2 marine transportation solutions for its shareholders. It also develops medium- and low-pressure transport concepts and owns the LCO2-EP technology.  

Knutsen Group is a Norwegian shipping group active in tanker and gas transportation. NYK Line is a Japanese shipping group with operations across liner, bulk, automotive and logistics markets.  

Gassnova SF is a Norwegian state enterprise responsible for managing the government’s interests in carbon capture and storage and administering public CCS funding programmes.  

Baosteel is a Chinese steel manufacturer and a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group, supplying steel products to sectors including shipbuilding, energy, transport, engineering, automotive and infrastructure.  

Nantong Siying Marine Engineering is a Chinese marine engineering company active in shipboard equipment, oil and gas modules, merchant vessels and offshore energy assets, with capabilities spanning engineering, fabrication, construction, installation and commissioning.

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