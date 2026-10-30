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2026 October 30   14:20

shipbuilding

Tsuneishi yard delivers first methanol Kamsarmax for Safe Bulkers

Greek shipowner Safe Bulkers has taken delivery of the 81,200-dwt Kypros Island, the first methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax built at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Chinese yard, according to a company statement.  

Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding handed over the Cyprus-flagged bulker in China on 28 October.

The vessel is Safe Bulkers’ first methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier and the first dual-fuel bulker capable of using methanol to enter the Cyprus registry.  

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis named Kypros Island at the Zhoushan yard, with Safe Bulkers chairman and chief executive Polys Hajioannou and company executives attending the ceremony.  

The Kamsarmax can operate on methanol or conventional marine fuel. Tsuneishi said methanol use can reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to about 80%, sulphur oxide emissions by up to 99% and carbon dioxide emissions by up to about 10% compared with heavy fuel oil.  

Kypros Island is part of a two-ship programme agreed by Tsuneishi with Japanese trading company Itochu Corp and Safe Bulkers in October 2023.

The design incorporates a large independent methanol tank at the stern to preserve cargo capacity, as well as hull improvements and Tsuneishi’s AEROLINE wind-resistance reduction technology.  

The vessel was launched on 25 June at Tsuneishi’s Xiushan Island yard in the Zhoushan region. A second 81,200-dwt methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax is expected to join the Safe Bulkers fleet in January 2027.  

The delivery expands the Chinese yard’s methanol-fuelled newbuilding experience beyond container ships. The yard had previously built four methanol dual-fuel 5,900-TEU container ships.

Tsuneishi has delivered more than 400 Kamsarmax bulk carriers and has also completed a methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax at its Philippine shipbuilding operation.  

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a Japanese shipbuilding company with construction operations in Japan, China and the Philippines. Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding Inc is its China-based shipbuilding operation in Zhoushan.  

Safe Bulkers Inc is a Marshall Islands-incorporated owner and operator of dry bulk vessels controlled by Greek shipowner Polys Hajioannou.

Itochu Corp is a Japanese trading company with operations across industrial, commodity and consumer businesses.

Topics:

Tsuneishi

Safe Bulkers

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