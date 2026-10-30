Class societies group IACS seeks SOLAS changes after 137 engine-room fires

Proposed changes to SOLAS would tighten fire protection requirements for low-pressure fuel and lubrication oil systems after 137 engine-room fires generated repair costs of more than $510m, according to an IACS article published on 28 October.

The International Association of Classification Societies is seeking amendments to SOLAS regulation II-2/4 and revisions to existing fire-prevention guidelines covering machinery spaces.

Between 2008 and the first quarter of 2023, 137 engine-room fires were recorded, with about 60% starting when oil sprayed onto hot surfaces. IACS identified low-pressure fuel and lubrication oil systems as a particular vulnerability because leaking oil can continue to flow while pumps remain in operation.

High-pressure systems already use measures including double-wall piping and leak detection, while equivalent protection is not required across low-pressure systems.

IACS brought the issue forward in March 2025 and later co-sponsored a proposal to amend SOLAS and update related guidelines.

“Breaking the chain of fire propagation requires a multi-pronged approach combining design improvements, operational measures, and regulatory enhancements,” said Amir Lotfolazadeh, former chair of the IACS Machinery Panel.

Measures under consideration include remotely controlled isolation valves for fuel supply and spill lines in multi-engine installations, isolating valves for sensors and gauges, stronger shielding and insulation of hot surfaces, hard covers for exhaust gas piping and turbochargers, and thermal imaging inspections.

IACS is also seeking improved pipe supports and fewer piping joints to reduce vibration-related fatigue. Operational measures include correct installation torque, daily inspections, preventive maintenance and crew training.

The technical work is scheduled to continue through two sessions of the International Maritime Organization’s Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment between 2026 and 2028. Entry into force is anticipated by 1 January 2028 in line with the SOLAS amendment cycle, while crew training requirements are expected to be considered separately.

IACS is an independent, not-for-profit membership organisation of classification societies that develops minimum technical requirements for ship design, construction, maintenance and survey.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for international regulations covering shipping safety, security and prevention of pollution from ships.