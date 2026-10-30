MOL names world's first three ammonia-fuelled Capesizes in China

Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has named what it says are the world’s first three ammonia-fuelled Capesize bulk carriers at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in China on 29 October, according to a company statement.

The 209,800-dwt vessels, RURI MIRAI, RURI SEKAI and RURI HIKARI, are being jointly developed by MOL and Belgian maritime group CMB.TECH and are scheduled for phased delivery from early 2027.

MOL and CMB.TECH will jointly own the ships, while MOL plans to operate them under long-term charter contracts. Each bulker will have an overall length of 299.95 metres and a breadth of 50.0 metres.

Ammonia fuel capacity will comprise two 3,000-cubic-metre tanks. MOL is working with internal and external stakeholders on operating procedures and safety measures for the ships. The company says the three vessels will form its first net-zero-emission fleet. Ammonia emits no CO2 during combustion.

MOL is targeting the introduction of net-zero-emission ocean-going vessels during the 2020s and net-zero emissions across the group by 2050 under its BLUE ACTION 2035 environmental strategy. The shared name RURI means lapis lazuli, while MIRAI, SEKAI and HIKARI mean Future, World and Light, respectively.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Tokyo-headquartered shipping company whose activities cover multiple segments of ocean transportation and related maritime businesses.

CMB.TECH NV is an Antwerp-headquartered Belgian maritime group with a fleet of about 230 dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels and offshore energy vessels. It also provides hydrogen and ammonia fuel from its own production and third-party producers.

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company forming part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. China State Shipbuilding Corporation is the parent group of CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding.