Chinese shipyard Hengli tops global new-order ranking with 23.4% share

Chinese shipbuilder Hengli Heavy Industry has risen from fifth to first among individual yards after capturing 23.4% of newbuilding CGT contracted across seven major merchant shipping sectors in the first nine months of 2026, according to Banchero Costa.

The Dalian yard booked 276 ships between January and September, including 117 containerships, 100 crude oil tankers and 39 bulk carriers.

Hengli’s share of new contracting was 9.4% in 2025. Hudong-Zhonghua accounted for 7.1% of contracting by CGT in the first nine months of 2026, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries had 6.9%.

Hengli’s outstanding orderbook stands at 485 ships, equal to 11.2% of the global orderbook by CGT across the same seven sectors. Its share was 4.8% a year earlier.

The shipbuilder has secured more than 600 orders since entering the sector, started construction on more than 200 vessels and has deliveries scheduled through 2030. Hengli delivered four ships in 2024 and 17 in 2025, followed by 62 vessels in the first nine months of 2026.

Its schedule calls for 99 deliveries in 2027 and 199 in 2028. The yard is set to account for 12.6% of global deliveries by CGT across the seven sectors in 2028. Its scheduled output that year is about 3.5 times its annualised production rate in the first nine months of 2026.

Parent company Songfa recorded revenue of RMB 37.77bn ($5.67bn) in the first nine months, up 221.25%, while attributable net profit rose 424.87% to RMB 6.67bn ($1.00bn).

Hengli Heavy Industry was established by Hengli Group in July 2022 after the acquisition of the former STX Dalian shipyard assets. Shipbuilding operations began in early 2023, and its second-phase Future Factory started production in January 2025. Songfa acquired 100% of Hengli Heavy Industry in 2025.