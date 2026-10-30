  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chinese shipyard Hengli tops global new-order ranking with 23.4% share

2026 October 30   15:46

shipbuilding

Chinese shipyard Hengli tops global new-order ranking with 23.4% share

Chinese shipbuilder Hengli Heavy Industry has risen from fifth to first among individual yards after capturing 23.4% of newbuilding CGT contracted across seven major merchant shipping sectors in the first nine months of 2026, according to Banchero Costa.  

The Dalian yard booked 276 ships between January and September, including 117 containerships, 100 crude oil tankers and 39 bulk carriers.  

Hengli’s share of new contracting was 9.4% in 2025. Hudong-Zhonghua accounted for 7.1% of contracting by CGT in the first nine months of 2026, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries had 6.9%.  

Hengli’s outstanding orderbook stands at 485 ships, equal to 11.2% of the global orderbook by CGT across the same seven sectors. Its share was 4.8% a year earlier.  

The shipbuilder has secured more than 600 orders since entering the sector, started construction on more than 200 vessels and has deliveries scheduled through 2030.  Hengli delivered four ships in 2024 and 17 in 2025, followed by 62 vessels in the first nine months of 2026.

Its schedule calls for 99 deliveries in 2027 and 199 in 2028.  The yard is set to account for 12.6% of global deliveries by CGT across the seven sectors in 2028. Its scheduled output that year is about 3.5 times its annualised production rate in the first nine months of 2026.  

Parent company Songfa recorded revenue of RMB 37.77bn ($5.67bn) in the first nine months, up 221.25%, while attributable net profit rose 424.87% to RMB 6.67bn ($1.00bn).  

Hengli Heavy Industry was established by Hengli Group in July 2022 after the acquisition of the former STX Dalian shipyard assets. Shipbuilding operations began in early 2023, and its second-phase Future Factory started production in January 2025. Songfa acquired 100% of Hengli Heavy Industry in 2025.

Topics:

Hengli

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Port of Gothenburg almost doubles intermodal yard capacity with 5% more space

17:16

WinGD signs first licence with South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Engine

17:06

Rauma Marine Constructions launches third of four navy corvettes

16:52

India sets six-month DPR deadline for $4bn Thoothukudi shipyard with HD Hyundai

16:41

Rederi AB Veritas Tankers linked to order for up to six chemical tankers in China

16:31

Thirteen groups urge IMO to block LNG rewards under shipping net-zero rules

16:20

Damen wins Lithuanian Navy pollution-response vessel order

16:10

European inland ports press EU for drought safeguards in climate law

16:05

DP World appoints Arcadis-Egis team for 60% expansion at Canada's Montreal port

15:01

MOL names world's first three ammonia-fuelled Capesizes in China

14:40

Class societies group IACS seeks SOLAS changes after 137 engine-room fires

14:20

Tsuneishi yard delivers first methanol Kamsarmax for Safe Bulkers

13:50

Norway-Japan CO2 shipping venture wins funding for onboard tank test

13:30

IMO trains Latin American officials on ship routeing in Peru

12:40

DNV clears direct ship-to-subsea CO2 injection in Norway

12:08

India clears $4.2bn eight-corvette programme split between state shipyards

11:30

IMO carbon plan could lift Panamax bill to €136,000 by 2030

11:20

Russia and Togo sign mutual seafarer certificate recognition deal in Moscow

10:40

COSCO Shipping Ports posts 13% Q3 revenue rise

10:08

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs $1bn-plus three-year contracts

09:17

Industry safety forum issues new fire drill guidelines for vehicle carriers

08:42

Dockworkers at 113 ports stage global stoppages over arms shipments

08:32

Maersk resumes Rhine barge calls at two German terminals after low water

08:27

Asia-US west coast container capacity to hit record 400,000 TEU in November

08:12

Italian port authority approves €308.8m dredging and berth plan for seven ports

08:02

APM Terminals wins 4.5m-TEU Tanger Med 3 concession in Morocco

07:58

Panama Canal includes new ports, gas pipeline and reservoir in 10-year strategy

07:44

European inland ports push EU climate law to cover drought-hit waterways

2026 October 29

18:06

Norway to launch full-scale marine nuclear propulsion tests in 2027

17:16

Singapore port operator PSA and Cisco to test AI system to cut Tuas Port outages

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news