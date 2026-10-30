DP World appoints Arcadis-Egis team for 60% expansion at Canada's Montreal port

DP World has appointed an Arcadis-Egis joint venture as operator’s engineer for the new Contrecœur container terminal at the Port of Montreal, which is designed to increase the Canadian port’s annual container capacity by about 60%, according to a company statement.

The terminal is designed to handle up to 1.15m TEU a year at full operation. It will have two berths, a container yard, an intermodal rail yard connected to the main rail network, utilities and truck gates.

Arcadis will lead environmental assessment, geotechnical and electrical engineering, rail infrastructure and design of the main operational and administrative buildings.

Egis will handle utility buildings, civil utilities, crane rails, pavements and truck-gate infrastructure. US engineering consultancy Moffatt & Nichol will act as a subconsultant on terminal planning and operational specifications.

The contract covers land-side infrastructure led by DP World, while marine infrastructure remains under the Montreal Port Authority.

The port authority and DP World’s Canadian business signed a joint development agreement in September 2025 covering land-side design. DP World is expected to lead construction of the container yard, buildings, utilities and rail connection, and operate and maintain the terminal for 40 years.

Terminal design and the construction and operating agreement with DP World are expected to be finalised in 2026. Land-side construction is due to start in 2027, with completion and commissioning targeted for 2030.

In-water works began in August 2026, while dredging is scheduled for 2027. The project is backed by a C$1.16bn ($831m) loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The bank estimates an average annual operating GDP impact of about C$750m ($537m), while the construction phase is expected to support about 4,000 jobs.

The federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada lists the development under project reference 80116. It received a favourable federal environmental decision in 2021 and remains subject to hundreds of environmental and social conditions.

Arcadis is a design and engineering consultancy with about 34,000 employees in more than 30 countries. It recorded gross revenue of €4.9bn ($5.48bn) in 2025.

Egis is a France-headquartered architecture, consulting, construction engineering, operations and mobility services group with about 23,500 employees across more than 70 countries.

Moffatt & Nichol is a US engineering consultancy.

DP World’s Canadian operations are conducted through a joint venture between DP World and La Caisse, with Contrecœur planned as its sixth port operation in Canada.