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2026 October 30   16:10

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European inland ports press EU for drought safeguards in climate law

European inland ports are pressing EU lawmakers to add explicit protection for river shipping from drought and extreme low water to the proposed European Climate Resilience Law, according to a federation statement.  

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) issued the call on 29 October, two days after the European Commission presented the proposal. The draft covers critical transport systems and water security but does not explicitly name inland waterways or inland ports.  

EFIP wants inland navigation written into the legislation so national risk assessments and resilience plans address navigability during unusually low and high water.  It is also calling for planning by river basin and across national borders, using common low- and high-water scenarios.

National plans should set measurable targets for fairway availability during extreme conditions and identify the authorities responsible.  The federation is seeking EU funding for fairway maintenance, flood protection at ports and logistics systems adapted to low-water conditions.  

“Low water is not a local problem and its impact is growing,” EFIP president Uwe Kühn said.  Low river levels can force barges to carry less cargo, increasing transport costs per tonne and, in severe cases, halting cargo movements.

Chemicals, steel, energy, construction materials and agri-food are among the sectors relying on inland waterways for bulk transport, while road and rail networks may lack spare capacity to absorb displaced cargo at short notice.  

Prolonged heatwaves and drought in summer 2026 drove some of Europe’s largest rivers to historically low levels, affecting energy supplies and trade flows.  

Weather- and climate-related damage caused around €200bn ($223.5bn) in economic losses across the EU between 2022 and 2025, equivalent to roughly €50bn ($55.9bn) a year.  The proposal, COM(2026) 730, is being considered as 2026/0336(COD) under the EU’s ordinary legislative procedure and requires approval by the European Parliament and the Council before becoming law.  

EFIP represents nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18 EU countries, as well as Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine. It is the European association for inland ports and works on issues affecting inland waterway transport and port policy.

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