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2026 October 30   16:20

shipbuilding

Damen wins Lithuanian Navy pollution-response vessel order

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has won an order to build a 67-metre pollution-response and search-and-rescue vessel for the Lithuanian Navy, according to a company statement.  

The contract with Damen Workboats B.V. was signed in Vilnius on 29 October. The ship will be based on Damen’s OPV 6711 design and is scheduled for completion by the end of summer 2029.  

Lithuania’s Environmental Projects Management Agency organised the procurement with technical input from Lithuanian Navy specialists. The €49.5m ($55.3m) project is financed with €40m ($44.7m) from the European Regional Development Fund and about €9.5m ($10.6m) from Lithuania.  

The new ship will replace Lithuanian Navy rescue vessel Šakiai, which has been in service since 1987. It will be 67.3 metres long, have a top speed of 23 knots and a range of 8,000 nautical miles, with accommodation for a crew of 24, additional mission personnel and up to 50 survivors.  

Its pollution-response equipment will include two independent recovery systems and a specialised spill-detection radar. Two fast boats will be capable of almost 40 knots, while search-and-rescue equipment will include thermal-imaging and electro-optical systems and an onboard medical facility.  

Lithuania estimates the vessel will reach the furthest point of its exclusive economic zone, about 70 nautical miles offshore, in around three hours. Šakiai, which has a top speed of about 10 knots, takes roughly seven hours.  

The OPV 6711 will also have FiFi 1 firefighting capability, DP1 dynamic positioning and deck space for up to six 20-foot containers weighing as much as 15 tonnes each. Mission packages can support mine countermeasures, unmanned systems, hydrographic survey, diving, command-and-control, medical and humanitarian operations.  

A helicopter deck will accommodate aircraft up to the size of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. The ship will also have emergency towing capability and an ice-class 1D hull for Baltic operations.  

Damen Workboats B.V. is part of Damen Shipyards Group, a Netherlands-based family-owned shipbuilding and maritime services group founded in 1927. The group comprises 55 companies worldwide and employs about 12,500 people. It generated turnover of €3.2bn ($3.6bn) in 2025, delivered 160 vessels and ended the year with an order backlog of €10.2bn ($11.4bn).

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