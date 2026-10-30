Thirteen groups urge IMO to block LNG rewards under shipping net-zero rules

Thirteen civil-society organisations have urged the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to deny LNG rewards under its Net-Zero Framework unless lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions meet required thresholds, according to an open letter dated 27 October 2026.

The letter was addressed to Panamanian IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez after comments at the Global Maritime Forum Annual Summit in Shanghai on 21 October 2026 about alternative fuels, including newer engines with lower methane slip and biofuels.

The groups said the remarks could be interpreted as signalling how LNG might be treated while fuel eligibility, lifecycle emissions and reward mechanisms remain under negotiation.

“The Secretariat must remain neutral,” they said. They argued that LNG and other methane-based fuels should receive no rewards unless measured lifecycle emissions, including engine methane slip and upstream leakage, meet IMO thresholds.

The framework uses a well-to-wake approach covering greenhouse-gas emissions across a fuel’s lifecycle.

The signatories cited International Council on Clean Transportation research showing methane slip from low-pressure, dual-fuel four-stroke LNG engines averaged 6.4% across 18 ships, compared with a 3.5% IMO assumption.

They also asked IMO to confirm that decisions on individual fuels would remain with member states and be based on independent, science-based lifecycle assessments, with equal access to technical information and fuel-related briefings.

The 2023 IMO greenhouse-gas strategy calls for zero or near-zero emission technologies, fuels and energy sources to supply at least 5%, while striving for 10%, of energy used by international shipping by 2030. It also targets net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions from international shipping by or around 2050.

The letter was signed by Equal Routes, Green Global Future, Ocean Conservancy, NABU, One Planet Port, Transport & Environment, Solutions for Our Climate, PATNA Initiative, Clean Shipping Coalition, Uma Gota no Oceano, Pacific Environment, Maritime Beyond Methane and Stand.earth. The groups asked Dominguez to respond by 29 October 2026.

IMO’s greenhouse-gas working group is scheduled to meet on 23-27 November 2026, followed by the Marine Environment Protection Committee on 30 November-3 December 2026. The adjourned extraordinary MEPC session is scheduled to resume on 4 December 2026, subject to confirmation.

The Net-Zero Framework, approved in draft form by IMO member states in 2025, combines a global marine-fuel greenhouse-gas intensity standard with an emissions pricing mechanism. Formal adoption was delayed after an extraordinary MEPC session was adjourned in October 2025.

IMO is the UN specialised agency responsible for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. It has 176 member states.