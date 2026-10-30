WinGD signs first licence with South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Engine

Swiss marine power company WinGD has signed its first licence agreement with HD Hyundai Marine Engine, opening another production route for its dual-fuel and diesel two-stroke engines for bulk carrier and tanker newbuildings in Korea and export markets, according to a company statement.

The agreement gives HD Hyundai Marine Engine access to WinGD technology for small and mid-sized two-stroke engines, complementing the larger-engine production covered by WinGD’s long-standing licence with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“This new agreement expands our ability to deliver main engines for high-volume vessel segments in Korea and enables HD Hyundai Marine Engine’s customers to select WinGD engine technology,” WinGD vice president product centre Peter Krähenbühl said.

The companies will share knowledge and experience to reduce costs and improve vessel design integration for WinGD’s mid-bore engines while maintaining reliability and in-service performance.

HD Hyundai Marine Engine senior vice president, business management, YoungJe Woo said the licence broadens the engine options available to shipowners as efficiency, emissions and costs become increasingly important.

WinGD’s mid-bore portfolio includes the X52 and X62 series for bulk carriers and tankers as well as pure car and truck carriers.

X-DF versions can use LNG, ammonia/LPG or methanol/ethanol, while single-fuel X-Engine versions are designed for future conversion to alternative fuels. Its X-S short-stroke platform is available in 52- and 62-bore variants for diesel or dual-fuel operation and is intended for vessels with lower deck height or draught constraints.

HD Hyundai Marine Engine, formerly STX Heavy Industries, was acquired by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering in 2024. The company focuses on small and mid-sized two-stroke marine engines.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is part of HD Hyundai Group and oversees the group’s shipbuilding activities. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, another group company, builds large marine engines used in vessels including ultra-large container ships and LNG carriers.

WinGD is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, and traces its origins to the Sulzer Diesel Engine business established in 1893. Its activities include low-speed two-stroke engines, hybridisation, digital optimisation and lifecycle engine support.