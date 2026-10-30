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2026 October 30   18:06

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Port of Gothenburg almost doubles intermodal yard capacity with 5% more space

Sweden’s Port of Gothenburg has almost doubled yard capacity at Arken Intermodal Terminal after a rail-track redesign freed about 4,000 square metres of cargo-handling space, according to a port statement.  

The project rebuilt one of the terminal’s through tracks as rising cargo volumes pushed capacity for some flows close to its limit, with yard space becoming a particular constraint.  

Arken Intermodal Terminal covers about 65,000 square metres and has 7 electrified railway tracks with a combined length of 3,360 metres. It has capacity to handle about 100,000 units and trailers per year and is located next to the port’s container and ro-ro terminals, allowing transfers between rail, ships and trucks.  Gothenburg RoRo Terminal has operated Arken since 2022, when the facility became an integrated part of its terminal operations.  

The Port of Gothenburg handles energy products, vehicles, ro-ro units and containerised cargo. It accounts for around 20% of Swedish trade and more than half of the country’s container traffic, with more than 30 daily rail shuttles linking the port with destinations across Sweden and Norway. The port operates 24/7/365.  Gothenburg RoRo Terminal is the terminal operator responsible for Arken Intermodal Terminal.

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