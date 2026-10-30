Rederi AB Veritas Tankers linked to order for up to six chemical tankers in China

China’s Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment has signed contracts for up to six 13,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers for an unnamed European owner, according to an October 28 company filing.

Swedish tanker owner Rederi AB Veritas Tankers has been identified as the buyer, although neither Veritas nor Rainbow has publicly confirmed the customer’s identity.

The package, including optional vessels, is valued at CNY1.5bn ($225.2m) to CNY1.65bn ($247.7m), equal to 21.91% to 24.10% of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries’ audited 2025 revenue. Rainbow has not disclosed how many of the six vessels are firm orders and how many are options.

The contracts have been signed but have not yet taken effect. They will become effective after conditions including receipt of the buyer’s first payment are met, with deliveries due to begin 28 months later. Exercise of the options remains uncertain.

The ships will be 132 metres long and 21.8 metres wide, with 12 independent duplex stainless steel cargo tanks. They are intended for restricted waterways and operating conditions in northern Europe and will be able to carry several categories of chemicals on the same voyage.

Rederi AB Veritas Tankers is a Swedish family-owned shipping company based on Donsö. Its present business dates to 1983 and has been wholly owned and controlled by managing director Ove Johnsson since 2022. The company lists five tankers in its fleet. Astana and Astella, built in China in 2022, joined the fleet in July 2025.

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment is a wholly owned Chinese shipbuilding and offshore engineering subsidiary of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries.

Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries is the parent company of Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment.