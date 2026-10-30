India sets six-month DPR deadline for $4bn Thoothukudi shipyard with HD Hyundai

India has set a six-month target to complete the detailed project report and proposed joint-venture structure for a $4bn greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, according to a government statement.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has reiterated its intention to participate as the primary strategic investor in the project following talks in Seoul on October 28 between Indian ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal and South Korean HD Hyundai chairman Chung Ki-sun.

A joint working group will oversee development of the yard and work towards an agreed joint-venture structure.

The DPR is expected to define the vessel mix, production capacity, infrastructure requirements, project costs and implementation schedule. Planned capacity is about 2.5m gt per year, subject to validation through the report.

“A greenfield shipyard with $4 Billion investment is a massive milestone, and we are completely committed to backing it,” Sonowal said. He said Indian public-sector agencies were looking to acquire more than 400 vessels in the coming years.

National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu Limited, or NSHIP-TN, will support the project through waterfront land, enabling infrastructure and utilities, and coordination of statutory approvals. Site assessments, infrastructure planning and preliminary dredging and reclamation studies are due to proceed in parallel.

The project had entered the DPR stage before the October meeting. A techno-economic feasibility report had already been completed, while V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority issued an open tender in August for preparation of the DPR with a 180-day work period. An earlier feasibility exercise earmarked about 2,500 acres near Tuticorin for the wider shipbuilding cluster.

The project follows an April 20 tripartite memorandum of understanding between HD KSOE, NSHIP-TN and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited. The yard is expected to generate about 15,000 direct jobs once operations stabilise.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group active in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, energy, machinery and robotics. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is its intermediate holding company for shipbuilding and offshore businesses.

NSHIP-TN is a special-purpose vehicle promoted by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority and Tamil Nadu industrial development agency SIPCOT. Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited is a corporate party to the April 20 memorandum.