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2026 October 30   17:06

shipbuilding

Rauma Marine Constructions launches third of four navy corvettes

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) has launched the third of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-purpose corvettes for the Finnish Navy at its Rauma yard on 29 October, according to a company statement.  

The launch puts three vessels from Finland’s Squadron 2020 programme in the water. The first two are undergoing outfitting, while the keel of the fourth was laid in August and construction is continuing.  All four ships are due to be completed by 2029 before entering service in phases. They are intended to replace seven older Finnish Navy surface combatants.  

“We have been able to utilise the experience from each vessel in the building of the next ones,” RMC president and chief executive Mika Nieminen said.  RMC estimates the Squadron 2020 programme will generate more than 3,600 person-years of direct employment in Finland.  

The 117-metre corvettes have a beam of 16.5 metres, a draught of 5 metres and a crew of 70. They are designed for year-round Baltic Sea operations including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, minelaying, protection of sea lines of communication and defence against attacks from the sea.  

Finland’s original 2019 procurement decision valued RMC’s shipbuilding contract at €647.6m ($723.8m) and Saab’s combat-system package at €412m ($460.5m).  Amendments approved in 2023 added up to €37.97m ($42.4m) to the RMC contract and €60.34m ($67.4m) to the Saab package.  

Founded in 2014, RMC is wholly Finnish-owned and builds naval and government vessels, icebreakers and car and passenger ferries. Its subsidiary RMC Defence Oy is involved in the Pohjanmaa-class construction programme.  

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Rauma Shipyard

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