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2026 October 31   06:25

shipbuilding

India’s Andhra Pradesh courts Korean and Japanese shipbuilders for two hubs

India’s Andhra Pradesh is in talks with South Korean and Japanese shipbuilders over major coastal shipbuilding projects at Kakinada and Dugarajapatnam, according to Mint.  

Kona Sasidhar, secretary of Andhra Pradesh’s Transport, Roads and Buildings Department and Infrastructure and Investment Department, said the state plans another round of meetings in South Korea aimed at securing investment commitments.  

“We are looking at a huge shipbuilding cluster at Kakinada, with an anchor shipbuilder,” Sasidhar said.  The state wants an international shipbuilder to invest independently or with an Indian partner and hopes to announce a major investment in 2027. 

About 5,700 acres of acquired land are available at the Kakinada Gateway Port site. Andhra Pradesh also plans dry docks at new ports that could be leased to smaller shipbuilders and repair companies.  

The separate Dugarajapatnam greenfield cluster covers 3,488 acres, with about 2.1 km of waterfront and planned water depth of 13 to 15 metres after dredging. It has in-principle approval from the National Shipbuilding Mission.  National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-AP, or NSHIP-AP, is a 50:50 venture between the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority.  

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders signed an MoU with NSHIP-AP on 18 September to become the anchor shipyard. The proposed yard could attract about INR 150bn ($1.58bn) over five to seven years and is designed for capacity of 1.2m gt per year.  Its techno-economic feasibility report estimates the shipbuilding and repair yard at INR 292.54bn ($3.08bn), with a separate port component at INR 95.13bn ($1.00bn).  

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is a Navratna defence public-sector undertaking controlled by India’s Ministry of Defence. It builds warships, submarines and commercial vessels and says it has built more than 800 vessels since 1960.

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