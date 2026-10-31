Dutch province clears funding for new maritime service port near Urk

Flevoland’s provincial assembly has approved additional funding for a new maritime service port near Urk in the Netherlands, clearing the project to move towards a construction tender, according to a provincial statement.

Provinciale Staten approved the additional investment credit for the Maritieme Servicehaven Noordelijk Flevoland project on 28 October. The amount has not been disclosed because the financial details are considered commercially sensitive ahead of the tender. The decision does not amount to a final commitment to build the port.

Agreements with the Dutch government, Waterschap Zuiderzeeland and participating businesses are due to be signed in early November, after which procurement can begin. Flevoland expects to know by the end of 2027 whether the tender has been successful and construction can proceed.

The planned port will cover about 10 hectares and provide around 1,000 metres of quay. Its activities are expected to include newbuilding and refits of yachts and workboats, vessel maintenance, offshore services, maritime innovation and decarbonisation-related work.

Eight maritime companies have been selected through an open procedure to establish operations at the port and have indicated that they intend to sign agreements with the province. Flevoland will act as the risk-bearing developer and financier, delivering the prepared port site, breakwater, access road and navigation channel. The companies will equip their sites with buildings, ship lifts and other facilities and will operate the harbour.

The province estimates the project could create 550 to 750 direct jobs and add space and quay capacity for the maritime cluster around Urk. Higher material, energy, labour and financing costs since the previous investment decision in 2023 prompted an update of the project’s financial framework and the request for additional funding.

The provincial assembly also imposed conditions on the use of external financing and agreed to receive reports every six months on progress, risks and major decisions. Plans for the port date back to 2014, when maritime businesses and the municipality of Urk asked Flevoland to facilitate an additional port outside the existing dike.

The provincial assembly designated the development a matter of provincial importance in 2016 and agreed in 2017 that Flevoland would develop it at its own risk. The spatial plan became final in 2022 and the investment decision was updated in 2023.