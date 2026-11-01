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2026 November 1   06:28

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Greek executive elected first woman and first Greek to lead shipbrokers’ institute

Greek maritime education executive Natalia Margioli has been elected president of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, becoming the first woman and the first Greek to hold the post in its 115-year history, according to an official statement published after the vote.  

Margioli was elected at the institute’s Controlling Council meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, on 29 October 2026.  She succeeds Punit Oza, who served as president for two years. Jeffrey Blum was elected vice-president for a two-year term.  

“Becoming the first woman and the first Greek President in the Institute’s 115-year history is a milestone I am very proud of,” Margioli said.  

Margioli previously served as vice-president and has been involved with the institute for more than two decades. She is founder and managing director of the Hellenic Management Centre in Greece, a role she has held since 1999, and helped establish the institute’s Greek Branch.  

Her priorities include maintaining standards in maritime education, strengthening the value of institute membership, increasing engagement with younger professionals, improving cooperation between international branches and developing closer links with the shipping industry.  

Margioli also identified technology, sustainability and new regulatory requirements as changes facing shipping, saying maritime professionals would need the knowledge, judgement and adaptability to respond.  

The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers was founded in 1911 and received a Royal Charter in 1920. It is a professional body for the commercial maritime sector, with 27 branches and about 4,000 members and fellows worldwide. It sets professional qualifications and promotes professional and ethical standards for shipbrokers, ship managers, agents and other commercial shipping professionals.  

The Hellenic Management Centre is a Greece-based maritime education organisation providing professional training for the shipping industry.

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