Port Houston launches own ship channel deepening study in Texas

US port operator Port Houston will conduct its own study of parts of a potential Project 12 to deepen the Houston Ship Channel while continuing to assess a container terminal expansion north of Barbours Cut, according to a company statement.

Chief executive Charlie Jenkins said the port would “move forward with its own study for portions of a potential Project 12”. He announced the plan at the Port Commission meeting on 21 October, with details published on 29 October.

The work will be carried out under Section 203 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1986 alongside a traditional feasibility study with the US Army Corps of Engineers covering the wider Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Bay system.

A Federal Interest Determination meeting between Port Houston and the Corps started a 45-day process expected to produce a recommendation on the scope of the Project 12 study.

The move follows completion of the port-led portions of Project 11, which widened the Galveston Bay reach of the channel from 530 feet to 700 feet. The Corps remains responsible for other elements of that programme.

Port Houston is also assessing additional container capacity for the next decade, including the proposed Barbours Cut Northside Expansion on Spilman Island in La Porte, Harris County, Texas.

The project is under review through Department of the Army permit SWG-2025-00640 and an Environmental Impact Statement process. Plans cover an approximately 318-acre container terminal with two vessel berths, new wharf infrastructure, dredging, an expanded turning basin and road and dredged-material infrastructure. Phased construction is expected to begin no later than 2032, with capacity potentially available around 2036.

Port Houston’s existing container terminals are expected to reach maximum throughput capacity by 2033. Barbours Cut remains one of several options under consideration and would require a Final Investment Decision by the Port Commission.

Port Houston handled 376,419 TEU in September, up 11% year on year, taking throughput for the first nine months of 2026 to about 3.35m TEU, up 2%. Loaded imports increased 16%.

The wider Houston Ship Channel region handled 22.3m tons of foreign cargo in August, up 18% year on year, while exports increased 24%.

Port Houston, formally the Port of Houston Authority of Harris County, Texas, is a political subdivision of the State of Texas. The wider Houston Ship Channel complex includes more than 200 private terminals and eight public terminals. Port activity supports nearly 1.5m jobs in Texas and 3.37m nationwide.