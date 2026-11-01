  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Port Houston launches own ship channel deepening study in Texas

2026 November 1   04:46

ports

Port Houston launches own ship channel deepening study in Texas

US port operator Port Houston will conduct its own study of parts of a potential Project 12 to deepen the Houston Ship Channel while continuing to assess a container terminal expansion north of Barbours Cut, according to a company statement.  

Chief executive Charlie Jenkins said the port would “move forward with its own study for portions of a potential Project 12”. He announced the plan at the Port Commission meeting on 21 October, with details published on 29 October.  

The work will be carried out under Section 203 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1986 alongside a traditional feasibility study with the US Army Corps of Engineers covering the wider Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Bay system.  

A Federal Interest Determination meeting between Port Houston and the Corps started a 45-day process expected to produce a recommendation on the scope of the Project 12 study.  

The move follows completion of the port-led portions of Project 11, which widened the Galveston Bay reach of the channel from 530 feet to 700 feet. The Corps remains responsible for other elements of that programme.  

Port Houston is also assessing additional container capacity for the next decade, including the proposed Barbours Cut Northside Expansion on Spilman Island in La Porte, Harris County, Texas.  

The project is under review through Department of the Army permit SWG-2025-00640 and an Environmental Impact Statement process.  Plans cover an approximately 318-acre container terminal with two vessel berths, new wharf infrastructure, dredging, an expanded turning basin and road and dredged-material infrastructure. Phased construction is expected to begin no later than 2032, with capacity potentially available around 2036.  

Port Houston’s existing container terminals are expected to reach maximum throughput capacity by 2033. Barbours Cut remains one of several options under consideration and would require a Final Investment Decision by the Port Commission.  

Port Houston handled 376,419 TEU in September, up 11% year on year, taking throughput for the first nine months of 2026 to about 3.35m TEU, up 2%. Loaded imports increased 16%.  

The wider Houston Ship Channel region handled 22.3m tons of foreign cargo in August, up 18% year on year, while exports increased 24%.  

Port Houston, formally the Port of Houston Authority of Harris County, Texas, is a political subdivision of the State of Texas. The wider Houston Ship Channel complex includes more than 200 private terminals and eight public terminals. Port activity supports nearly 1.5m jobs in Texas and 3.37m nationwide.

Topics:

Port of Houston

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

06:28

Greek executive elected first woman and first Greek to lead shipbrokers’ institute

2026 October 31

06:25

India’s Andhra Pradesh courts Korean and Japanese shipbuilders for two hubs

04:36

Dutch province clears funding for new maritime service port near Urk

2026 October 30

18:06

Port of Gothenburg almost doubles intermodal yard capacity with 5% more space

17:36

Bunker fuel prices at the port of Kavkaz rose by 3–5% over the week

17:16

WinGD signs first licence with South Korea's HD Hyundai Marine Engine

17:06

Rauma Marine Constructions launches third of four navy corvettes

16:52

India sets six-month DPR deadline for $4bn Thoothukudi shipyard with HD Hyundai

16:41

Rederi AB Veritas Tankers linked to order for up to six chemical tankers in China

16:31

Thirteen groups urge IMO to block LNG rewards under shipping net-zero rules

16:20

Damen wins Lithuanian Navy pollution-response vessel order

16:10

European inland ports press EU for drought safeguards in climate law

16:05

DP World appoints Arcadis-Egis team for 60% expansion at Canada's Montreal port

15:46

Chinese shipyard Hengli tops global new-order ranking with 23.4% share

15:01

MOL names world's first three ammonia-fuelled Capesizes in China

14:40

Class societies group IACS seeks SOLAS changes after 137 engine-room fires

14:20

Tsuneishi yard delivers first methanol Kamsarmax for Safe Bulkers

13:50

Norway-Japan CO2 shipping venture wins funding for onboard tank test

13:30

IMO trains Latin American officials on ship routeing in Peru

12:40

DNV clears direct ship-to-subsea CO2 injection in Norway

12:08

India clears $4.2bn eight-corvette programme split between state shipyards

11:30

IMO carbon plan could lift Panamax bill to €136,000 by 2030

11:20

Russia and Togo sign mutual seafarer certificate recognition deal in Moscow

10:40

COSCO Shipping Ports posts 13% Q3 revenue rise

10:08

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs $1bn-plus three-year contracts

09:17

Industry safety forum issues new fire drill guidelines for vehicle carriers

08:42

Dockworkers at 113 ports stage global stoppages over arms shipments

08:32

Maersk resumes Rhine barge calls at two German terminals after low water

08:27

Asia-US west coast container capacity to hit record 400,000 TEU in November

08:12

Italian port authority approves €308.8m dredging and berth plan for seven ports

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news