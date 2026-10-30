Bunker fuel prices at the port of Kavkaz rose by 3–5% over the week

During the week of October 23–27, 2026, the cost of marine fuel at the port of Kavkaz increased. According to weekly monitoring data from the PortNews news agency, the price of MGO rose by 1.6% to $1,450 per tonne, while VLSFO increased by 0.6% to $782 per tonne.

In Istanbul, price increases were more pronounced this week. The price of VLSFO rose by 2.5% to $908 per tonne, while the price of MGO climbed by 3.3% to $1,581 per tonne—further widening the already substantial gap compared to prices at Russian ports.

In the ruble-denominated market, the cost of fuel oil at the port of Kavkaz remained unchanged over the week at 68,000 rubles per tonne, while the price for diesel fuel also held steady at 160,000 rubles per tonne.

Comprehensive data on marine fuel prices at key Russian ports and along inland waterways can be found in the exclusive product from IAA PortNews: the "Russian Bunker Market: Prices." digest.