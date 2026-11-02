Russian-linked superyacht costs Italy nearly $11m a year

Italy has kept the 143-metre Sailing Yacht A under state management in Trieste since it was frozen on 11 March 2022, according to the Italian State Property Agency.

The cost of keeping the vessel operational has reached about $30,000 a day, or nearly $11m a year,

Trieste mayor Roberto Dipiazza said. The bill includes a 20-person crew, generator fuel, specialist cleaning, security and insurance. “We could be paying for this monstrosity for years,” Dipiazza said.

The Italian State Property Agency authorised an initial €40,000 ($44,823) payment to Trieste maritime agent Samer & Co Shipping for urgent expenses including crew provisions and administrative work. Officials said retaining a trained crew was necessary to prevent deterioration of the yacht.

Italian law allows preservation and administration costs for frozen assets to be covered from income generated by those assets. If that is insufficient, funds can be drawn from a dedicated state budget allocation and later recovered from the owner after the freeze ends.

Italian state documents identify Valla Yacht Limited as the owner of Sailing Yacht A and Russian businessman Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko as its beneficial owner. Italy also froze the 140-metre Scheherazade at Marina di Carrara in May 2022.

The Italian Sea Group said the yacht’s maintenance and operating costs are borne by the ship manager company through a dedicated bank account subject to state oversight.