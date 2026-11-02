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2026 November 2   06:23

shipbuilding

China could launch first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2027

China could launch its fourth aircraft carrier as early as 2027, with the vessel likely to become the country’s first nuclear-powered carrier, according to an updated assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.  

The carrier is under construction at Dalian Shipyard in northern China. Its unfinished hull measured about 322 metres from bow to stern and around 46 metres across in October. 

Satellite imagery from 4 May showed two compartments measuring about 15 metres by 15 metres with features consistent with shielded reactor containment spaces.  

The vessel could also be equipped with four aircraft launch catapults, although that configuration remains unconfirmed. A large component previously seen near the construction site appeared to contain two converging catapult trenches, but it may instead have been a test or demonstration structure and was no longer visible in October imagery.  

China’s third aircraft carrier, Fujian, uses conventional propulsion and has three electromagnetic catapults. 

By October, the fourth carrier had reached a stage broadly comparable with Fujian in May 2021. Fujian was launched in June 2022 and commissioned into the People’s Liberation Army Navy in November 2025.  

Chinese authorities have acknowledged development of a fourth aircraft carrier but have not confirmed nuclear propulsion. Defence ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang declined in April to confirm speculation about a nuclear-powered carrier. 

Dalian Shipbuilding is part of state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation and builds naval and commercial vessels, including VLCCs, LNG carriers, containerships and offshore units.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group active in naval and commercial ship construction.

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